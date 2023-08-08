Ranking JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Anime Arcs

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been following the story of the Joestars for decades, but David Production's time with the series first began in 2012. Kicking things off in a similar fashion as the manga, the anime adaptation first introduced viewers to Jonathan Joestar in Phantom Blood and followed the breakdown of the manga's arcs to a tee. While David has yet to confirm if they will continue the series, we here at ComicBook.com took the opportunity to rank the anime seasons of the Joestars to date. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime journey didn't begin with David Productions' take on the Joestars, but rather, with an "OVA" series that released six episodes in 1993 to 1994. Attempting to condense the story of Stardust Crusaders within the short series by Studio A.P.P.P., this first anime adaptation gave us a far different take on Jotaro and his Stand wielding friends. There was also a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animated movie that covered Phantom Blood that released a limited theatrical run, though the feature-length film has been shrouded in mystery and has not been made available to watch for anime fans. What is your favorite entry in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime history? Do you think David Production will continue with the series via Steel Ball Run? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

6.) Phantom Blood (Photo: David Production) Good news and bad news when it comes to the last-place entry on the list. The good news is that there really isn't a "bad" entry on the list when it comes to any of the storylines from David Productions' JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime adaptation, but the bad news is that Jonathan Joestars' take simply can't defeat its follow-ups. The first arc of Hirohiko Araki's arc introduces fans to the world of the Joestars and the, arguably, best villain of the series, Dio Brando, but it just doesn't have the same staying power as what followed.

5.) Battle Tendency (Photo: David Production) What Battle Tendency gains in Joseph Joestar as the protagonist, it loses with nixing Dio and replacing him with a far less charismatic villain than Dio in Kars. Once again, Battle Tendency is by no means "bad" and has some downright fantastic moments, but it's hard to compare it to what comes after. The lack of Stands in this entry, and relying on the power of "The Ripple" definitely shaves off some points, but this feels like the entry that worked amazingly well at providing fans with hilarious "meme material". Joseph's scream for Caesar and the amazingly epic moment where the main Joestar defeats Kars are definitely a few beats for the record books in the anime world.

4.) Stone Ocean (Photo: David Production) Now things get really difficult when it comes to ranking all the storylines that focus on Stands. Stone Ocean introduced anime fans to Jolye Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro, who was placed in the unique position of fighting against enemies while also attempting to escape from federal state prison. Stone Ocean's anime adaptation was mired in a number of problems, such as pacing and an ending that can be amazingly confusing as it entails an entirely new reality being born and, essentially, all the heroes we came to know losing and dying as a result. There's still plenty to love in Jolyne's animated adventures, but in comparison to a few of its predecessors, it wasn't able to hit the same heights.

3.) Golden Wind Following a distinctly different Joestar in Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando who doesn't share his father's vampiric disposition, Golden Wind holds a premise unlike what came before. Instead of seeing Giorno attempting to fight his father, Giorno instead is looking to overtake a mob and lead the Passione crime family toward a more virtuous path. Golden Wind is able to hit its stride not just thanks to Giorno, but thanks to characters like Bruno Bucciarati, a wild villain in Diavolo, and Stands that were unlike anything seen before. Golden Wind feels like creator Hirohiko Araki unchained, helping to push the anime adaptation closer to the top.

2.) Diamond Is Unbreakable (Photo: David Production) Diamond Is Unbreakable was quite the strange entry for the series in the best ways possible. Focusing on young Josuke, the illegitimate son of the now elderly Joseph Joestar, the storyline focuses on a sleepy town known as Morioh that is dealing with a nefarious serial killer taking the lives of women in its borders. Joined by his Stand Crazy Diamond, this entry introduced some of the most bizarre moments of the series but also had a killer storyline, and villain in Yoshikage Kira, that made it the second spot on the list. However, even Josuke couldn't stand up to the greatest of all time.