JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Breaks Fourth Wall With Global Warming Warning

Kishibe Rohan is one of many supporting characters introduced over the different arcs of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but he is perhaps the biggest supporting character thanks in part to receiving his own spin-off series in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. With a new chapter featuring the mangaka arriving in the latest copy of Ultra Jump, the mangaka that first hit the scene in Diamond Is Unbreakable took the opportunity to actually address the reader while hinting at what is to come in the life of the Stand user.

Kishibe Rohan’s side stories manage to offer something new to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as a franchise, with the mangaka out of Morioh typically running into supernatural threats rather than well-known villains such as Dio Brando, Kira, and/or Diavolo. With this new chapter landing in the latest copy of Ultra Jump, Rohan is confronted by his editor and begins crying as he finishes his latest manga installment, with the artist appearing to speak directly to the reader about the adventure that is yet to come in this eleventh chapter:

“Let me tell you about Episode 11. It’s the story of an investigation I did at the home of a certain respectable person who invited me over for a chat. While there, we discussed global warming, carbon dioxide emissions, and all that. But as you’ll soon come to realize, there isn’t a single positive thing to be found in this episode.”

Rohan then continues, staring out his window and discussing why he got into the manga business:

“I strive to draw manga that gives my readers hope and something to think about but no such hope exists in this dreadful episode. Only an abyss of darkness. I thought I’d let you know before reading on. If I could, I would keep this episode locked up and hidden so that nobody finds it.”

The story then leaves Rohan completely and instead follows a thirty-seven-year-old woman named Mitsuki Murase, who might be having an affair as she attempts to get back home to pick up her child from school. Unfortunately for Mitsuki, a strange creature is seen following her beside her speeding car. Needless to say, this story definitely has the theme of a horror movie, in keeping with some of Rohan’s previous adventures.

Do you think we'll see all of Kishibe Rohan's adventures eventually brought into the medium of anime?