JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Spin-Off Reveals The Child of Kishibe Rohan

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure focuses on the story of the Joestars, but there is one character who has perhaps received more focus than any other supporting character in the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki. With the special JoJo’s Magazine printing plenty of new stories within its pages, a new chapter in the life of the mangaka who lives in Morioh was printed that doesn’t just place Rohan into one of the hairiest scenarios he’s found himself in to date, it also gives him the unexpected role of a parent.

The hilariously titled chapter, “Hot Summer Martha” sees Kishibe Rohan working on a new manga series of the same name, with the wielder of Heaven’s Door finding himself struggling with the creation of this new work while also grappling with the restrictions placed upon him by the COVID-19 pandemic. Deciding to go for a walk in search of inspiration, he comes across a temple near his house in the sleepy town of Morioh that has a “Sacred Tree” smack in the middle of it. Finding a strange mirror beneath its trunk, Kishibe Rohan emerges from the tree and begins to realize that things have changed.

Apparently losing two weeks of his life, a woman that had been stalking him earlier, and her pet crocodile were now waiting inside Rohan’s house, with the stalker proclaiming that the two slept together. Stunned at this revelation, Rohan returns to the temple and discovers that the tree has a supernatural “inhabitant” known as Yabubako-Hoshi, that will replace a visitor’s soul with a “dark version” of themselves. Being told by the monks that he’ll need to move the mirror slightly in order to free himself, he, unfortunately, finds himself under the spell once again, returning to his home to discover said stalker is now pregnant.

That’s right, Kishibe Rohan now has a child with the woman that had been stalking him, thanks in part to his evil self taking his body for a test drive for weeks at a time. Conveniently for Rohan, he is able to take control of his stalker through the use of Heaven’s Door and moving the mirror back to its original position reverses time and undoes the unborn child of Kishibe Rohan along with the numerous evil acts performed by his darker half.

While we doubt we’ll be seeing the offspring of Rohan appear, the mangaka is set to return in the future as Araki has already promised new chapters are on the way for this supporting character from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

The magazine itself has yet to announce when it will hit stateside but we’ll be sure to let you know when it is announced.