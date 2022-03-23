JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Debuts New Kishibe Rohan Manga

While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has seen plenty of characters introduced outside of the bloodline of the Joestars, including heroes and villains alike. Perhaps no supporting character has become bigger than Kishibe Rohan, with the character receiving not just an animated adaptation, but a live-action television series to boot. Now, it seems that the creator of Stands and the power of the Ripple is set to tell even more stories of the Stand-wielding mangaka as new chapters of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan have been confirmed.

The next chapter of this new spin-off featuring the Stand wielder of Heaven’s Door, which will be the eleventh of the series, will be titled “Dripping Art Technique” and is touted as the “first part” of a multi-part series. Though Hirohiko Araki has already confirmed that he will be working on the next part of the franchise in the ninth part of the series, currently titled JoJo Lands, it seems that the mangaka can’t get enough of Rohan. If you haven’t dipped into this side story, which recently saw a number of episodes of its anime adaptation arrive on Netflix, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is more of a horror anthology story, sometimes seeing Rohan not battling your typical Stand users but finding himself dragged into some spooky scenarios.

Kishibe Rohan became so popular that he was even given a live-action television series, one-upping the Joestars who might have had a live-action film but have never received a television show of the same vein. While this new story has yet to confirm when we can expect to read it in North America, it would only be a matter of time considering how popular the Shonen franchise has become.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan isn’t the only spin-off currently running for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure however, as a current side story dubbed “Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak” follows a new story for Josuke Higashikata as he runs into the Stardust Crusader villain known as Hol Horse.

What other supporting characters from the universe of the Joestars do you want to see get starring roles of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

