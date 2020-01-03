JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Re-Imagines Jotaro as a Phantom Thief

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and the Persona series have more in common than you might think. While both rely on a stylized vision to bring their worlds to life, each entry in the individual worlds focuses on new characters and abilities throughout their franchises. While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the Joestar bloodline in a series of different adventures involving the ethereal beings known as Stands, the Persona series focuses on the titular beings that emerge from their heroes and villains. Now, one fan has imagined what Jotaro Kujo may look like as one of the protagonists of Persona 5, the Phantom Thieves.

Reddit User and Artist RickyBooo shared an impressive piece of art work that imagines Jotaro Kujo as a Phantom Thief, flying past a number of chains with a red backdrop, the same aesthetic that has made Persona 5 one of the most visually eye popping video games to come out in recent memory:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be making a comeback soon with the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which will follow the mangaka Stand User from the fourth season of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable. Persona 5 will be doing the same, with the upcoming Persona 5: Royale and Persona 5 Scramble revisiting the world of the Phantom Thieves with a retelling of the original story and a story sequel with a brand new play style.

Jotaro himself may appear once again in a potential sixth season, Stone Ocean, that follows the story of his daughter attempting to clear her name via Stand battles within a maximum security prison in Florida. While the season itself hasn’t been confirmed, the upcoming OVA and the popularity of the franchise may make it an eventuality rather than a possibility.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.