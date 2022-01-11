JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Art Turns Stone Ocean’s Star Into a Stand

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has introduced its first female protagonist via the story of Stone Ocean, with Jotaro Kujo’s daughter taking the reins as she attempts to prove her innocence while struggling with a plan put into motion by the villainous vampire, Dio Brando. With the voice actor of Jolyne in Japan being Ai Fairouz, the franchise has recently given her a makeover that imagines the VA as a Stand herself, fitting right into the universe created by Hiorhiko Araki.

Becoming the voice for Jolyne Cujoh is a dream come true for Ai Fairouz, who got into the business of voice acting specifically for the chance to voice the daughter of Jotaro Kujo. Ironically enough, Fairouz shares this fact in common with the English voice actor of Jolyne, Kira Buckland, who also believed it was a dream come true to take on the role of the Stone Ocean’s heroine. While the sixth part of the franchise has yet to reveal how many more episodes fans can expect from the latest entry of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, some of the biggest moments have yet to be adapted to the small screen so there’s plenty to look forward to.

JoJo’s Bizarre Encyclopedia shared the Stand creation of Ai Fairouz, using the stats compiled by OraoRadio, a weekly radio program hosted by Daisuke Ono, the voice actor of Jotaro Kujo, imagining the stats and abilities that Jolyne’s voice actor would have if she were to arrive as one of these ethereal beings:

https://twitter.com/jojo_wiki/status/1480789965487603712?s=20

Jolyne actually made a return outside of the anime via a new manga one-shot that explored her early days of incarceration, titled “Fujiko’s Bizarre Worldly Wisdom: Whitesnake’s Miscalculation,” Alongside the new spin-off series that is following the exploits of Diamond Is Unbreakable’s Josuke and a new part of the franchise in the works via JoJo Lands, the Stand focused series is certainly continuing to give fans plenty of bang for their buck across the board.

