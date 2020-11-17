JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates A Real Stone Ocean With Fem Jotaro

✖

Next year, 2021, is setting JoJo's Bizarre Adventure up for one of it's biggest years yet as an upcoming event is leading many to believe that next spring will give us the confirmation of David Production returning to the anime with the sixth season of Stone Ocean, and one cosplayer has gotten things rolling with their own take on Jotaro Kujo and his appearance during this story arc! Though the next season focuses exclusively on Jotaro's daughter, Jolyne, the original Stardust Crusader will have a big role to play in the maximum security prison adventure.

Jotaro has clearly become one of the most powerful Stand users in the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with his Stand, Star Platinum, having the ability to freeze time following his final battle with Dio Brando and his Stand of The World which could do the same. Though Jotaro does have a role to play in season six, the story is entirely focused on Jolyne and her Stand of Stone Free, which has the ability to transform itself into string, along with its user when the battle necessitates it. Stone Ocean is one of the craziest sagas in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series to date, and considering how insane the franchise is, this is really saying something!

Instagram Cosplayer Killer Kitsune shared this impressive take on Jotaro Kujo's look in the sixth story line of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, appropriately snapping photos in front of an ocean to hint at the next big anime adventure for the Hirohiko Araki franchise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Candy✨ (@killer_kitsunee)

Though we may be waiting several months until we get to see the potential arrival of the next season, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is still running in the manga that started it all. With stories such as Steelball Run and JoJolion, that take the bloodline of the Joestars and transplants them into alternate realities. Though these two story arcs are probably years away from being translated into anime seasons of their own, we're crossing our fingers that we'll be able to see them translated all the same!

What do you think of this unique take on Jotaro Kujo and his aesthetic from Stone Ocean? When do you think we'll see the arrival of the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!