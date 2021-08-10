JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Jolyne Actress Reveals How She Prepared to Play Jotaro's Daughter

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure were elated when most of their dreams came true earlier this week, when the Stone Ocean streaming event gave them their first trailer for the upcoming season of the anime, while also taking the opportunity to further talk with the voice of the latest Joestar, Jolyne Cujoh, Ai Fairouz. Fairouz has worn her love o the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki on her sleeve, even attributing her career in voice acting to the idea that she would one day be able to voice the protagonist of Stone Ocean.

During the live streaming event that unleashed the first trailer, as well as a release date for the sixth part of the animated series which will be debuting on Netflix this December, Fairouz went into detail about how she got ready to step into the role of Jolyne Cujoh and how Joyne's relationship with her father, Jotaro, came into play:

"I wanted to make sure their relationship came out in my performance too. Even before, I'd seen the anime over and over. It's the soundtrack to my life. At home, I always have it on in my background...So I watch it constantly as it is. But I took it further and focused intently on Jotaro and told myself that I'm his daughter. That's one thing I did to prepare for this role."

For those who might not be as familiar with Stone Ocean, the upcoming sixth part of the series will have a major component in examining the relationship between Jolyne and her father, and it's not quite a relationship that has withstood the test of time. Divorcing Jolyne's mother and basically leaving her to her own devices, the former Stardust Crusader returns to her life following her being placed into a maximum-security prison for a crime she didn't commit. Of course, with Jotaro's arrival, Stands aren't far behind as Jolyne finds herself saddles with her own in Stone Free.

As mentioned earlier, Stone Ocean will be debuting on Netflix at the end of this year, with a subsequent release of its episodes on television in Japan in 2022. While we don't know how many episodes will arrive on the streaming service, many Joestar fans are anxious to get all the details they can get regarding the upcoming release.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Stone Ocean later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.