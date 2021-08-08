JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Reveals First Cast Additions

✖

Fans of Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise have been waiting for some time for any new information regarding the arrival of Part Six of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Stone Ocean, and the franchise has given audiences a lot to digest by revealing the cast of Jolyne Cujoh and her friends. While fans of the Joestars already knew that Ai Fairouz would be playing the role of Jotaro Kujo's daughter, many had been waiting to see which voice actors would be bringing to life the likes of Weather Report, Ermes Costello, Foo Fighters, and the other Stand Users of this universe.

For the upcoming anime season, Ermes Costello will be played by Mutsumi Tamura, Foo Fighters will be played by Mariya Ise, Emporio Alnino will be played by Atsumi Tanezaki, Weather Report will be played by Yuichiro Umehara, Narciso Anasui will be played by Daisuke Namikawa, and Jotaro Kujo will once again be played by Daisuke Ono, who played the character in Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable.

(Photo: David Production)

To give you a better idea of what these JoJo characters voices will sound like Tamura played the role of Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Ise played the role of Killua in Hunter x Hunter, Tanezaki played the role of Nikki in Dr. Stone, Umehara played the role of Seiya in Cautious Hero, and Namikawa played the role of Hunter x Hunter. These voice actors are all veterans in the medium of anime so JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans can definitely expect some amazing performances.

On top of these revelations, we also bore witness to new images from the upcoming season, showing us how the animation will look for the adventures of Jolyne, a woman who is dragged into the world of her father and must now attempt to fight enemy Stands while trying to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit. With a plan put into motion by the deceased villain Dio Brando, Jolyne will make plenty of friends along the way but will encounter some of the weirdest Stands that fans have encountered to date.

What is your favorite casting in the roster of Stone Ocean? What other characters from the next season are you dying to see revealed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.