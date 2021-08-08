JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean to Release on Netflix This Year

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has set a worldwide Netflix release for its next anime entry, Stone Ocean. Fans have been waiting to find out more about the newest entry in the anime franchise ever since it was confirmed earlier this Spring that the sixth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series, Stone Ocean, would be getting an anime. After much anticipation, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has finally revealed much more about the next iteration of the anime during a special event for the series including when and where it will be releasing.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure confirmed during the special event that Stone Ocean will be releasing on Netflix worldwide this December ahead of it airing on TV in Japan the next year. The announcement revealed that the "season" will be streaming with Netflix, but has not confirmed what the concrete date in December will be nor has it confirmed whether or not this release will be split into separate parts when it does drop.

Get ready. JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE STONE OCEAN premiers on Netflix worldwide this December! pic.twitter.com/IHt0dAfFIk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 8, 2021

Considering how Netflix has recently acquired the worldwide streaming rights to the recent Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan specials, this announcement is surprising but not a huge surprise considering that the precedent has been set. Also confirmed during the event was that Stone Ocean will be produced by David Production once more and feature staff members from previous seasons of the series.

The first additions to the staff include the likes of Kenichi Suzuki as Chief Director, Toshiyuki Kato as Director, Yasuko Kobayashi as Series Composer, Masanoru Shino as Character Designer, Shunichi Ishimoto as Stand Designer, Yoshikazu Iwanami as Sound Director, and Yugo Kanno as Composer. The first cast additions for the series have been set as well following Ai Farouz being set as Jolyne Kujo earlier in the year as well.

Headlining the cast following Fairouz are Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as F.F., Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Yuichiro Umehara as Weather Report, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, and the returning Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo. But what do you think of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean exclusively coming to Netflix?

Are you excited to finally check it out when it premieres this December? Are you hoping to see the entire season in one go? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!