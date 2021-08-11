JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Celebrates Stone Ocean With Jolyne Cosplay

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently shared the first trailer for Part Six of the anime adaptation known as Stone Ocean, and one fan has decided to celebrate the big news of the upcoming release of the season on Netflix with cosplay of the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne Cujoh. With the next phase of the Joestars set to take place in Florida within a maximum-security prison, Stone Ocean is set to be one of the most insane entries of Hirohiko Araki's franchise to date, introducing Stands that are so complicated, they have to be seen to be believed.

Jolyne and her father Jotaro don't exactly have the best relationship, with the wielder of Star Platinum abandoning his daughter following his divorce from Cujoh's mother. When Jolyne finds herself framed for a crime that she didn't commit, she is one day visited by her father who seeks to save her life as several enemy Stands are beginning to amass and seem to have revenge on their minds as pushed forward by a plan put into action by the nefarious Dio Brando from beyond the grave. As Jolyne attempts to navigate this dangerous new terrain, Jotaro is able to give her the "gift" of a Stand as Cujoh receives a partner in Stone Free, who has the ability to not only deliver high octane blows but also transform itself and Jolyne into a series of strings.

Instagram Cosplayer Chihiro Chang shared this new Cosplay that celebrates the recent information dump regarding the upcoming sixth part of the anime series that will follow the story of Stone Ocean as we further explore the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 千尋_Chihiro (@chihiro_chang)

While we don't currently know how many episodes of Stone Ocean will make up the sixth part of the popular anime series, Golden Wind and Diamond Is Unbreakable both have thirty-nine episodes, so we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the adventures of Jolyne followed suit. As Stone Ocean prepares to arrive later this year, it's clear that Jolyne will continue to amass popularity in the anime world and perhaps beyond.

What do you think of this new take on Jolyne Cujoh? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.