JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Jolyne Actress Teases Stone Ocean's End to the Dio Feud

The actress behind Jolyne Cujoh in the new Stone Ocean anime opened up about being the one to bring an end to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's major feud between the Joestars and Dio. Fans have been eagerly anticipating finding out more about the anime adaptation for the sixth part of Hirohiko Araki's original manga series ever since it was announced to be in the works earlier this Spring, and one of the major reasons why is because it caps off the long running saga between the titular JoJos and long time villain, Dio. It's a pretty big role, one that the actress behind the newest JoJo, Ai Fairouz, is ready for.

One of the biggest teases revealed for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean during its recent live-stream event earlier this week was the first full trailer for this next season. Not only did it reveal why Jolyne has been imprisoned in Florida, but teased that the long running feud would be coming to an end. As Fairouz had commented on this major feud, she realizes just how big of a role in the franchise this is for Jolyne.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

"Stone Ocean is one of my favorite parts of the series. Part of that is because I love Jolyne," Fairouz began. "But it's also because out of all the parts, this is where the [Joestars and Dio] feud gets the deepest." Continuing further, Fairouz revealed that while this is huge, she's having a lot of fun, "There's all this history that's accumulated over the last five parts, so being the one to close that out is a huge role. Jolyne is the perfect character for that, so going on these bizarre adventures with her is truly the most fun ever."

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be exclusively releasing with Netflix worldwide this December, and the series is officially described as such, "Florida, USA, 2011. Jolyne Cujoh is framed and sentenced to 15 years in jail after getting in a car accident with her boyfriend. She ends up in Green Dolphin Street Prison, also known as 'The Aquarium.' Devastated, Jolyne takes her father's pendant into her hand when a strange power awakens within her.

'There are worse fates than death, and people in this prison are facing such fates.' She is relayed this message from a mysterious boy.Inexplicable events happen one after another. While visiting, her father Jotaro Kujo reveals a terrifying truth and mentions a man named Dio. Will Jolyne Cujoh ever free herself from this 'stone ocean' that is a prison? Amid this, a century-old feud between Dio and the Joestars enters its climax."

