JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Drops New Release Details (Exclusive)

During the Stone Ocean streaming event that took place late last week, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were stunned when it was announced that the upcoming season would be first arriving on the streaming service of Netflix, with a release window set for December at the end of this year. While anime fans began to wonder if the entirety of the season will be dropped at once or if a weekly release schedule will be implemented, we here at Comicbook.com were able to get some exclusive hints as to how the upcoming adventures of Jolyne Cujoh will be presented on Netflix worldwide.

Netflix and Anime have been hand-in-hand for some time, with the streaming service even creating a number of original series with the likes of Yasuke, Cannon Busters, Castlevania, and more to help expand its roster. When Netflix announced that it would be the exclusive home for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, a short anthology series that follows the life and adventures of supporting cast member Kishibe Rohan, many weren't surprised that Stone Ocean would be landing on the streaming platform as well. Needless to say, there are still many unanswered questions when it comes to the upcoming journey of Jolyne.

(Photo: David Production)

In chatting with industry insiders, Comicbook.com was able to learn that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will release its "first set of episodes," in December, confirming that the season will not drop in its entirety at the end of this year. While confirmation regarding how many episodes would be dropping is still under wraps, based on the previous examples of anime series landing on Netflix, such as Pokemon Journeys, it could be around thirteen episodes or the "first Cours" of the series.

The overall number of episodes in Part Six of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be revealed, but if the previous two seasons are any indication in Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, it could be around thirty-nine. While Stardust Crusaders ran for around forty-eight episodes, it will be interesting to see how many episodes the daughter of Jotaro is able to receive in kind.

How many episodes of Stone Ocean do you think will land on Netflix this winter?