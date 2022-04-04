Jujutsu Kaisen Goes Back to the First Season With New Character Posters

Jujutsu Kaisen is going back to the first season of the anime with some new character posters! Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise is now bigger than ever as not only have sales of the manga risen to a massive new degree, but the anime franchise is enjoying the same kind of success. The debut feature film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, is currently taking over the box office around the world, and the anime is currently in the midst of producing a second season. But while fans wait, the first season of the series is starting to re-air in Japan from its very first episode.

With Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first season now in the midst of a rebroadcast as the series prepares for its second season release next year, the anime has been celebrating with some cool new visuals that were not released the first time around. As it’s starting right from the beginning, the series has shared a fun new look at the main roster from early on with new character posters for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo. You can check them out below starting with the poster for Yuji himself:

If you wanted to check out the first season of the anime for yourself before Season 2 hits next year, you can currently find Jujutsu Kaisen streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen 0′s currently in theaters as of this writing, and you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started: “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences.

Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

What do you think? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? What were some of your favorite episodes so far? Will you be checking out Season 2 when it hits?