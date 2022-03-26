Jujutsu Kaisen Takes it Back to Start With New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken fans all the way back to the beginning of the anime with a new poster celebrating the first season! Gege Akutami’s original manga franchise has been enjoying all sorts of success over the last few months as the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is starting to dominate theaters around the world, and the anime is getting ready for its second season return next year. The series has been such a success in Japan, however, that the anime will soon be making its return to screens over there with a new rebroadcast airing it all from the very first episode..

During Jujutsu Kaisen‘s special panel at AnimeJapan 2022 it was announced that the anime’s first season will kick off its rebroadcast in Japan starting on April 3rd. There was unfortunately no new information about the currently in progress second season just yet, but with the first season kicking off its return there’s a good chance we’ll get an update on the new season when it’s all over. Celebrating the start of the series’ first arc, the newest poster for Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season shares an ominous look at Yuji Itadori and Sukuna. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen is currently streaming Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up before the new episodes, but if you’re curious about what to expect from the new film from the returning fan favorites from the anime’s first season, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started: “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences.

Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

What do you think? How did you like Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season? Which were your favorite moments from the season? What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!