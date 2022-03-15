Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tickets Are On Sale Now

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season is set to hit the small screen next year, continuing the story of Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech in 2023, but before that next chapter unfolds, the Shonen series is taking fans to the past. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to explore the world of curses before Yuji hit the scene and fans in North America finally have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the story of Yuta Okkotsu as it’s slated to arrive in the West this week on March 18th.

Fandango currently has tickets available for the prequel movie’s opening on March 18th, though some theaters are taking the opportunity to play the anime film the night before its official release date on March 17th, letting fans experience the story of Yuta a little bit early.

On top of the North American release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will also be hitting France, Belgium, and Luxembourg on March 16th, with a planned release in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland set to debut on March 29th later this month.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the official description of the prequel from Crunchyroll reads as such:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.”

Ironically enough, the story of this prequel movie was actually printed in the pages of the manga before the official introduction of Jujutsu Kaisen, with creator Gege Akutami originally introducing Yuta as the hero of the story with a different name in Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College that arrived in 2017.

Via Crunchyroll