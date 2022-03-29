Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Climbs U.S. Box Office with New Record

Jujutsu Kaisen has overcome every odd to become one of anime’s top shows these days. With MAPPA overseeing its stellar animation, there was no doubt the show would succeed, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 proves the franchise has staying power. After all, the movie made its stateside debut over a week ago, and the domestic box office is eating well thanks to its drop.

The latest box office total is out for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and it seems things are looking good. After a little over 10 days in theaters, the anime movie has grossed $27,723,448 USD to date. Its worldwide gross has crossed $144 million so far, and it opened in the U.S. to $14.8 million.

If you want to put this total in context, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now the fifth top-grossing anime movie at the domestic box office to date. It falls under Dragon Ball Super: Broly which earned $30.7 million in 2019. Pokemon the Movie 2000 still holds third place while Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train sits second underneath Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen is doing well with fans both in theaters and on the small screen. The anime’s first season commanded attention all over the world, and MAPPA has confirmed season two is in the works. When paired with its manga’s high sales, it is hard to deny Jujutsu Kaisen is a hit, and its box office is only going to grow more from here on out.

Have you gotten the chance to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 yet? Are you hyped for its second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.