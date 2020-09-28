Jujutsu Kaisen Shares First Stills from Episode One

✖

The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen is only a few days away, and the anime has shared a preview of the first episode with a few choice stills. This anime is leading the pack of Fall 2020 anime premieres with its debut on October 2nd, but it's also one of the more peculiar premieres. Although the original manga run indeed has its fans, the series is not as quite as popular as it could be. This debut season has a real shot at making waves like fellow releases such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland.

What's going to help matters is how great each look into the anime has been thus far. Not only has it impressed with each new trailer released thus far, but it even holds up to close scrutiny with still shots of the series that highlight how much work has been put in bringing Jujutsu Kaisen to life. Check them out and judge for yourself below thanks to the anime's official Twitter account:

Fans will be able to watch Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll alongside its debut in Japan, and the voice cast for the series includes the likes of Junya Enoki as Yuji Itadori, Yuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro, Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki, Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen-in, Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda. It also features the director from one of the biggest Summer hits, The God of High School, so fingers crossed it captures that same magic!

Are you excited for Jujutsu Kaisen's big anime debut? Which new series are you looking forward to the most this Fall? Which returning anime are you most excited to see new episodes for?