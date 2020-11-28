Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are In Love With Gojo's New Look

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be one of the hottest new anime to launch during this fall season of 2020, and the latest episode proves this fact once again as fans can't get over the new look sported by Yuji Itadori's jovial teacher in Gojo, one of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers around. As Gojo has mostly appeared wearing a blindfold over his eyes to hide his "true power level", fans were shocked at the arrival of this new look for Yuji's sensei, sporting a set of sun glasses and clothes that make him look far more like a regular civilian!

