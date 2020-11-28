Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Are In Love With Gojo's New Look
Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be one of the hottest new anime to launch during this fall season of 2020, and the latest episode proves this fact once again as fans can't get over the new look sported by Yuji Itadori's jovial teacher in Gojo, one of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers around. As Gojo has mostly appeared wearing a blindfold over his eyes to hide his "true power level", fans were shocked at the arrival of this new look for Yuji's sensei, sporting a set of sun glasses and clothes that make him look far more like a regular civilian!
Here’s sunglasses Gojo clip!
#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/2X118GL6mL— shiro (@kaikaikitan) November 27, 2020
What do you think of Gojo's new look? Who has been your favorite character of Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu!
Gojo Is Very Loved
i am so helplessly in love with him @catgirl4corpse LOOK THIS IS THE BEAUTIFUL MAN I SENT U HIS EYE REVEAL A COUPLE WEEKS AGO— jord is back🧃 — Ψ (@itsmr_leorio) November 28, 2020
Smokin'!
Thank you (^^)..damn he is too hot😩❤️— _PriyankaPuja_ (@_PriyankaPuja_) November 27, 2020
Hold Onto Your Souls!
My soul Left me. Rip nad.— ɴαᴅ ^.^ hq spoilers (@babieoikawa) November 27, 2020
Prepare Yourselves For Gojo
THE MUSIC, HIS VOICE, HIS COLLARBONES, TOO MUCH TO TAKE IN— ᴮᴱAutumn⁷⟭⟬ (@Agustdpaved) November 27, 2020
No Objections
Gojo with blindfold and hair spiked up VS with dark sunglass and hair down. No objection! Still handsome and hot. #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/O3c6fuYaO7— Kimiya (@rtsuperkimiya) November 28, 2020
Congrats Are In Order
Congratulations to Jujutsu Kaisen for being the only anime with Satoru Gojo pic.twitter.com/qh5uDAXWk2— Hau | Looking for moots 🤝 (@haukaisen) November 28, 2020
Speechless
No thoughts head empty just Gojo with sunglasses #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/zynACCMP7J— Annie ☆ (@agueroagnis_) November 27, 2020
Swagger
Gojo got that SWAG swingin in him 🕶️✨ #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/u9ADC7QdRZ— Rawl&Wales* (@RawlinSeth) November 28, 2020
The Truth Is Revealed
the truth is that gojo satoru is hotter than you #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/QPcKwZqrlF— trisha ☻ (@akumigfs) November 27, 2020
Eyes Are Popping!
Gojo in casual clothes👀#JujutsuKaisen #GojoSatoru pic.twitter.com/YXaHDBmolq— Shojojo (@Shojojo1) November 28, 2020