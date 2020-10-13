Why JuJutsu Kaisen Is The New Anime To Watch This Fall

In a fall season that is filled with some movers and shakers such as the sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Jujutsu Kaisen has managed to show just why this Shonen series should grab your attention and we wanted to break down a few reasons why this might be the series you should keep an eye on! Following the story of high schooler Yuji Itadori, the protagonist finds himself eating the severed finger of a demonic entity and gaining the power of a "curse" in order to save his friends. With two episodes in the bag, the anime from Studio MAPPA is hoping to set itself apart from the other anime that are releasing this fall, and establish itself as the Shonen anime to watch for 2020. Of course, with Shonen competition in the form of One Piece, Naruto, and more to contend with, this is easier said than done! What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen so far? Will you be following along with the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen!

The Animation Jujutsu Kaisen is animated by Studio MAPPA, the creators that are currently working to adapt the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan, and if the animation we see here in the adventures of Yuji Itadori, then Survey Corps fans won't have much to worry about. MAPPA fires on all cylinders here, giving us some fluid fight scenes, amazing character expressions, and overall smooth animation in these early offerings. Kaisen is easily one of the best looking Shonen anime to date and we're only two episodes in!

The Action Much like the other Shonen series that have been created in the past, Jujutsu Kaisen mostly resolves its differences thanks to fisticuffs. With Yuji inheriting the power of one of the most powerful "curses" that the world has ever seen, he has been given other worldly powers that include super strength and speed. In battling against the curses in the first episode, we get a brief glimpse into some of the battles that are awaiting us in the series and they are fantastic to say the least.

The Humor The first two episodes legit got a number of belly laughs from us as we explored the adventures of this new anime, with Yuji proving himself to be a hilarious protagonist. Whether it was from breaking down his crush for Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence or getting into a one sided fight with a goofy looking doll that clobbered him into next week, the series has been able to truly find a great mix between action and humor unlike any other anime out there.

The Premise In Jujutsu Kaisen, we were reminded of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach in the best of ways, and aside from simply having a high schoolers fighting monsters, it does add a nice twist that neither had before it. Yuji isn't simply fighting monsters to protect humanity, but is searching for the remaining fingers of the demon that is sharing his body, and is sentenced to death by Jujutsu Tech, the very people that are offering him tutelage and a new place to live. With one of Yuji's new "teachers" informing him that he's going to die regardless, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen is stuck between a rock and a hard place, making the series that much more interesting.