Jujutsu Kaisen Is Coming To HBO Max

This fall anime series has featured the biggest launches in the medium for 2020, with the world of Inuyasha returning thanks to its sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, but Jujutsu Kaisen has offered anime fans a brand new world of monsters and curses and it seems as if this popular Shonen anime is headed to HBO Max on December 4th! In a recent press release, the adventure of Yuji Itadori follows a young bruiser in high school who finds himself eating the finger of a demon that grants him both unbelievable strength, but also the mind of a demon set on killing the humans around him.

Produced by Studio MAPPA, the same animation studio that is currently working on the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan that is slated to drop later this year, the story so far has given us some truly amazing animation while presenting a Shonen series that shares a lot in common with the likes of Yu Yu Hakusho and Bleach. Though Jujutsu Kaisen has been releasing new episodes on Crunchyroll, the partnership of this streaming service with HBO Max allows the platform to share some of its biggest franchises with the channel.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

After Yuji is granted the power of a demon by eating one of the being's dismembered fingers, he is set with a task to ingest the other nineteen of them or be put to death by the higher ups within the establishment known as Jujutsu Tech. Said organization also happens to consist of a number of different students that are well versed in this world of magic and monsters, as Yuji finds himself becoming a first year within the "hallowed halls".

The world of streaming anime has seen a lot of competition emerge throughout the past years, with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, and more looking to get some of the biggest anime franchises added to their ever expanding libraries. As HBO Max gets one of the biggest Shonen anime to premiere this year, the streaming service is definitely doing its best to stay competitve against the other streaming services looking to reach the top of the hill when it comes to the medium!

