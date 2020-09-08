Jujutsu Kaisen Director Shares Their Hype and Vision for Season One

✖

If you are a fan of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, then you know it is just a matter of time before the story hits the TV. An anime for the series has been in development for a while now, and it should debut later this year. Now, fans are getting more insight into the show from its director, and Sunghoo Park is very excited to bring Jujutsu Kaisen to life.

Earlier this year, the director did a brief interview overseas where he talked about Jujutsu Kaisen. Park was asked about his vision for the anime as well as how he became involved with the anime. Over on Twitter, fan-translator _shiragiku_ translated Park's comments for fans, and it turns out the interview contained lots of info about the show.

"I was in Korea for work during that time, it was during a Skype meeting that this talk was brought up," Park said when asked about being hired to direct Jujutsu Kaisen. "I haven't read the original work before, so I read it right away and I'm getting fired up as it was so interesting."

Continuing, Park went on to explain his vision for Jujutsu Kaisen as well as his personal highlights. The director said he wants the anime to be as close to the manga as possible, so the entire team has put in their all from artists to voice actors.

"I want it to be true to the original work. Furthermore, I'd like to engrave all of the expressions in the film since it's an anime," he said. "I want to sublimate the breath of the characters that I felt from the manga into a higher level with the performance of the voice actors."

These comments make it clear that Park has high hopes for Jujutsu Kaisen. The director has been busy working on The God of High School as of late, and the show's impressive animation has only made fans more excited for Park's next project. If Jujutsu Kaisen carries the same level of quality, then it is hard to imagine a timeline where the anime fails.

