Jujutsu Kaisen Stars Share Nobara and Gojo's Celebrity Crushes

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, you never know what you're going to get. The anime can hit you with some gut-wrenching angst at the drop of a hat, or there may be a curse lurking where you least expect it. There are also times when the series let its leads act their age, and Jujutsu Kaisen has some rather interesting high schoolers to explore. Yuji Itadori is the kind of guy who introduces himself with his celebrity crush after all. And now, the stars behind the anime are opening up about the gang's other loves.

Recently, ComicBook got the chance to speak with the voice cast of Jujutsu Kaisen at Crunchyroll Expo. It was there the dub stars appeared to hype the series, and Yuji's Adam McArthur was quick to pitch his man's date for Jennifer Lawrence. And as for Gojo and Nobara, Kaiji Tang and Anne Yatco had their own crushes in mind for the pair.

"For Gojo, there would be an outward answer and for him, maybe an inward answer in his mind. I think he would try to appear trendy enough to be like, "Hey, did you see like this new girl on TikTok? She's got like a million followers, so she's so great." But in his personal life, he's old enough to have an old-school celebrity crush," Tang shared. And honestly? That two-part explanation suits Gojo perfectly.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Sets Date for Several Big Announcements

As for Nobara, the headstrong girl would most definitely have high standards when it comes to crushes, but Yatco says her secret pick might surprise fans. "I think Nobara would say that she wants a celebrity that is rich, powerful, handsome. But you know, but also young and hot like Harry Styles. But then she's secretly also really into Tessa Thompson."

Of course, we already know Yuji has a massive crush on Jennifer Lawrence, but the question remains what our sorcerer would do if he ever got the chance to woo the actress. McArthur had some thoughts about that first date to share, and as you can see below, he's got an entire OVA pitch planned out.

"Yuji would ask Nobara for some advice on what he should do. He would say you're a girl, so what do girls like... and then she'd say spend a ton of money. Yuji would spend hours trying to figure out how he was going to get enough money to do whatever he wanted to on that day. They'd probably do some kind of like shopping dinner extravaganza. He would do all of these things, but like, he'd be sweating and nervous and make a total fool of himself," the actor shared.

"At the end she'd probably be like, "That was really fun. Thanks so much." And he'd like like, "Alright, bye," and run away as fast as he could. Yuji would wonder why he ran away later for the rest of his life."

What do you think about these celebrity pitches? Who do you believe Megumi is crushing on...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.