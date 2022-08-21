Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Has Some Big Announcements On the Way

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime series out there right now, and all eyes are on its next steps. After releasing a hit movie, the IP is eyeing a new season with fans hanging on the comeback's every update. And now, a new report has confirmed a major update on season two will be going live in under a month.

The news comes straight from Japan at Natalie confirmed a season two update was in the works at Studio MAPPA. According to the report, Jujutsu Kaisen will release a TV special on September 18th for fans in Japan to watch live. The event will "reveal new information" about season two which makes it one of the first to address the comeback since it was officially announced.

Jujutsu Kaisen will broadcast a Special TV Program on September 18th at 17:00 JST after the series' rebroadcast of Episode 24.



That program will reveal new information regarding TV Anime Season 2, scheduled to air in 2023.https://t.co/1bIk1z1T7u pic.twitter.com/T0t7DlOBFk — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) August 21, 2022

For those who don't know, season two was ordered by the anime's production committee shortly after season one ended. Studio MAPPA kept busy between the seasons, of course. The show's crew came together for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the anime's first film that serves as a prequel for Gojo and a fan-favorite student named Yuta. Fans can expect the latter to play a major role in season two alongside Jujutsu Kaisen's main trio. And of course, what is Jujutsu Kaisen without Gojo stepping into the spotlight?

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen right now, you still have plenty of time to binge the series. The manga is ongoing under Gege Akutami, and its chapters are released simultaneously stateside with Japan. You can find the latest chapters on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus, and anime fans can check out the show for themselves thanks to Crunchyroll.

