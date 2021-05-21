Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives Gojo A Fem Makeover

Of all the characters that make up the world of Gege Akutami's beloved Shonen franchise of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo has perhaps pulled away as the fan-favorite of the bunch and one fan has given the Jujutsu Tech teacher a serious makeover with some stellar Cosplay. Though the first season of the series has come to a close, wrapping the initial adventures of Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujtsu sorcerers, the Shonen series has become such a hit that the series has already been greenlighted for a feature-length film which will follow an adventure that took place before the events of season one.

Gojo might be happy-go-lucky in most of his appearances in the early episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, but the all-powerful teacher has shown that when necessary, he isn't afraid of showing off his insane power level when it comes to battling curses. During the Sister School event which pitted Yuji and his friends against their rivals in another school, the training exercise was interrupted by villainous curses who were seeking to catch the students and teachers off guard while pulling off a secret heist. Gojo alone was able to turn the tide, with his power nearly killing all the villains in one simply swoop, proving that the blindfolded mentor has some serious energy running through his veins.

Instagram Cosplayer Skull Caramel created stellar Cosplay that imagines Gojo with a new look while still maintaining that aesthetic and slick appearance of the Jujutsu Tech teacher who has far and away become one of the biggest fan-favorite characters of Jujutsu Kaisen:

While a second season has yet to be confirmed for Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are expecting that the news will arrive sooner rather than later considering the runaway popularity of the series. With Demon Slayer: Mugen Train pulling in insane profits following its release worldwide, it is yet to be seen just how popular Jujutsu Kaisen's movie will be considering the popularity of the series as a whole.

