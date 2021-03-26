Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Plans for First Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced plans for its first big movie! Jujutsu Kaisen's first season officially came to an end as the most popular action series of the Fall and Winter anime seasons, and it came with the special announcement that the anime franchise will be continuing with a brand new feature film! Rather than a full second season as many fans would have hoped, this new film will be serving a very important purpose for the anime's future as it will be going back in time and officially adapting the special prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

This new film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie, is currently aiming for a Winter release in Japan (which could either mean the end of this year or the beginning few months of 2022), and Studio MAPPA will be behind the animation production of the new work and TOHO Pictures will be distributing it. To go along with this new announcement is the very first teaser trailer, which you can check out in the video above, and the first poster that you can check out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 0 will be adapted into an Anime Movie. pic.twitter.com/5hpJ6yg17k — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) March 26, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in the pages of Shueisha's Jump GIGA back in 2017 before series creator Gege Akutami revealed the full Jujutsu Kaisen series we know today in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Known as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, this prequel story has some very crucial elements needed to understand some of the plot elements and characters that will show up in a second full season of the anime.

This series introduces the original main character, Yuta Okkotsu, who like Yuji is inflicted with a special-grade curse and has been marked for execution by Jujutsu society for his dangerous potential. The events of this prequel series were officially confirmed to be part of the main canon in what comes in the manga after where the anime's finale ended, so it's going to be quite the crucial bridge for fans.

Naturally, no international release information has been revealed just yet but what do you think? Are you excited to see Jujutsu Kaisen continue with a brand new movie? What do you think of the prequel getting the focus of the very first movie for the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!