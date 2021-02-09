Jujutsu Kaisen Hits Massive Sales Milestone Thanks to the Anime

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has hit a massive new sales milestone thanks to the success of the anime! Gege Akutami's original manga series did indeed have a following in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the series has undoubtedly exploded in popularity due to the success of the anime debuting its first season back in Fall. While this resulted in some massive milestones such as hitting 20 million copies by the start of 2021, the combination of speed and amount has been crucial in showing just how big of an anime the franchise is enjoying now.

The anime has helped Jujutsu Kaisen reached yet another milestone in a rapid fashion. Following the announcement that the franchise had reached 20 million copies in circulation in mid-January, and 25 million copies toward the end of the month, the series' official Twitter account released another update that the number has jumped up yet again to 30 million copies.

Shueisha has announced that Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has reached 30 million copies in circulation. While this does not reflect the numbers sold, it does reflect both digital and physical releases. What's huge about this announcement, however, is the speed in which the copies are increasing as it's only been two weeks since it reached 25 million and about a month since it reached 20 million.

When Jujutsu Kaisen's anime premiered last October, it had over eight million copies in circulation. This means that in the last four months of the anime's airing, interest in the manga has spiked a huge amount as fans want to either read ahead or experience the original release of the series. As the anime's now making it through its best arc yet, that number is bound to get higher!

How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen's success? What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!