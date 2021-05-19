Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Apologizes for Manga's Recent Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises in the world today following its arrival into the world of anime with its first season landing last year by Studio MAPPA, and while the series came to a close following the conclusion of season one, the manga has marched on but recently suffered a brief hiatus. Breaking the silence, creator and mangaka Gege Akutami has apologized to fans for the brief hiatus for the manga, especially as the storyline marches toward the "Culling Game" which is sure to be a major story arc for the series.

The first season of Studio MAPPA's anime introduced us to the story of Yuji Itadori, a high-schooler who attempted to discover the secrets of the world of the supernatural but finds himself dragged into it following an assault by a "cursed being". In order to save the lives of his friends and his own, Yuji scarfs down a cursed finger of the "king of the curses" in Sukuna, and while he is granted a serious power boost as a result, he is also now sharing headspace with the demonic being as a result. Fit to bursting with insane battles and interesting characters, Jujutsu Kaisen has definitely earned its place as one of the most popular Shonen franchises.

In a recent post on Viz Media's website, Gege Akutami shared the brief explanation for why the brief hiatus was necessary in Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, stating that they "made the mistake" of getting sick during their break and that they are working on "shaping up":

(Photo: Viz Media)

Yuji Itadori's story is somewhat similar to that of Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, taking a clueless teenager and jamming them into a supernatural world they don't understand, but it has certainly found several ways to differentiate itself. The first season not only introduced us to Jujutsu Tech but also pitted Yuji Itadori against fellow curse wielders and curses alike, expanding the spooky world of Jujutsu sorcerers in the process.

A second season of the anime has yet to be announced, but the franchise has confirmed that a feature-length film is in the works which will tell a prequel story from a time before Itadori was the star of the show.

