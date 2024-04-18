Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Back Season 2 Yuki

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season was fit to bursting with supernatural sorcerers and created an environment that was drastically darker than the setting of season one. Now that Satoru Gojo has been taken off the board and curses are running wild, the anime adaptation is preparing for its upcoming third season. While not having a heavy role in the Shibuya Incident Arc, Yuki played a big role in the franchise as a whole and one cosplayer has brought the cursed energy wielder back to the forefront.

Yuki didn't just have a role to play in the present storyline that set Shibuya on fire but also had a part in the prequel arc known as the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. In it, Gojo and Geto were still best friends and fought for Jujutsu Tech on countless missions fighting against cursed beings. Unfortunately for Geto, his powers made him far more susceptible to losing himself in the work than his pal Gojo. Geto's curse allows him to swallow whole evil energy and the creatures that wield it, allowing him to use their power but might have also been influenced by them in the process. During Yuki's meet-up with Geto in the flashback scene, she might have inadvertently given him the idea to take the evil route he remains on to this day, even though he's seen some big changes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay – Yuki's Big Comeback

Yuki Tsukumo, for those who need a reminder, is a powerful teacher at Jujutsu Tech, thanks to one of her greatest skills in "Star Rage". The power allows Yuki to add to her own mass and grants her some serious strength in doing so. When Jujutsu Kaisen brings the Culling Game Arc to the anime as a part of its third season, expect Yuki to have a surprising role.

It might be some time before we see the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen hit the small screen, as MAPPA is keeping itself quite busy at the moment. On the horizon, the anime studio is working on the likes of Hell's Paradise Season 2, Chainsaw Man's first movie, and Adult Swim's Lazarus.

Who was your MVP in the Shibuya Incident Arc?