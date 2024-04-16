Jujutsu Kaisen Cameo Revealed in DC Comics' Nightwing

It is just about impossible to overlook the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen. From the manga to the anime, the series is a standout hit with fans across the globe. It wasn't long the anime was touted by Guinness' World Record as the most popular animated series in the world. And now, DC Comics is paying homage to Jujutsu Kaisen with a surprise cameo in Nightwing.

The whole thing went live today as previews for Nightwing #113 were released. It was there the current run of Nightwing caught readers by surprise as they noticed a familiar face in a crowd shot. It turns out Yuji Itadori has entered Gotham, and his pink hair is hard to miss.

JUJUTSU KAISEN IS CANON IN DCU!!



Yuji makes an appearance in the latest issue (#113) of NIGHTWING comic!! pic.twitter.com/NZjLps91sR — Jujutsu Kaisen (@Go_Jover) April 16, 2024

As you can see above, the Yuji is easy to recognize with his usual blue outfit and pink hair. He has a pizza in hand, so good on him for finding some good food. You can bet Yuji is down to split the pie with his friends, but Gojo may get greedy with it if allowed.

Clearly, this nod to Jujutsu Kaisen is nothing more than an homage, and Nightwing is right to give tribute. In the past few years, Jujutsu Kaisen has become a major contender in the manga industry, and its sales speak for itself. With more than 90 million copies in circulation, Jujutsu Kaisen is a top-tier supernatural series with impressive artwork. It regularly tops graphic novel sales stateside, and the manga sector accounts for the majority of comic sales period in the United States. This means Yuji is thriving, and readers are glad to see the Jujutsu Kaisen lead get some love from DC Comics.

If you are not caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen, the series is easy to check out. The ongoing title is on the Shonen Jump app while the Jujutsu Kaisen anime streams on Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

