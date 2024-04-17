Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Addition to 2025 Guinness World Records

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season had quite the impression on the anime world, as the Shibuya Incident Arc had some serious implications for the future of Yuji Itadori and his supernatural classmates. To no anime fan's surprise, the anime adaptation was confirmed for a third season, as MAPPA confirmed that the next arc will focus on the Culling Game. While it had been confirmed this year that the supernatural shonen series would hit the Guinness World Records, the franchise has released an official statement.

It might be some time before we see Jujutsu Kaisen's third season land on the small screen, as Studio MAPPA's dance card is quite full at the moment. Luckily, for those who are dying for more Jujutsu Tech stories, the manga by creator Gege Akutami is continuing to this day. While the final arc might be nigh for the supernatural shonen series, it's aiming to go out with a bang by giving readers some of the biggest battles of the series to date.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Guinness

The anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA will arrive as the "Most Popular TV Program" for 2025, easily earning a spot in the Guinness World Records. In the past, series like One Piece have earned this honor, so Yuji's tale hitting the publication is a high honor. In releasing an official statement, here's how Jujutsu Kaisen celebrated the news, "Jujutsu Kaisen will be included in the Guinness Book of World Records to be published in 2025 It has been decided that it will be featured as "the most popular TV anime program in the world"! Thank you everyone for your support of "Jujutsu Kaisen."

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be picking up the pieces, and following up on, the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Thanks to Suguru Geto's actions in locking away his former friend Gojo, while unleashing countless curses on the world, the stage is set for events that will shape the future of the shonen series. Based on the devastating moments of season two, fans should prepare themselves for more heavy-hitting emotional beats in the anime's future.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen earned its place as the biggest anime of the year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.