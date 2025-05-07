Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Look at Gojo’s Best Attack to Hype Movie Release

Yet another illustration for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen movie has been unveiled, and it is possibly the best one so far. With only a few weeks until the premiere of the movie in theatres, this art of Gojo’s most iconic yet is sure to intensify hype for the film of the beloved story arc that will look even more spectacular and majestic on the big screens.

At last year’s Jump Festa event, it was announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – Theatrical Compilation film will premiere in Japan on May 30th. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime shared a new illustration that depicts a roughed-up Gojo Satoru performing the hand sign for his Hollow Purple, his most devastating attack that debuted in the Hidden Inventory arc.

Gojo Looks Incredible In the New Art

Gojo’s Hollow Purple is his most devastating attack among his huge repertoire of techniques, and one only he can perform. It combines his Red that repels and Blue that attracts into a single ball of cursed energy that literally erases anything it touches from existence, and anyone hit by it point-blank will not survive. The first victim of this was in this arc, where he managed to kill Toji Fushiguro in their second bout, debuting this attack after struggling for a long time to combine his Red and Blue.

While the movie will be nothing more than a rerelease of the already-aired arc released in 2023, it still might be worth taking a trip to the cinema. For one, there will be extra cuts for the fights that will make the already-amazing battles even more exciting. Furthermore, the visuals and quality might look even better, plus the sound experience in the theatre will no doubt enhance the overall experience. The content might be the same, but the experience will be much different, and seeing the arc on a large screen.

Season 3 Will See The Hollow Purple at Its Strongest

Gojo has used the move two times, based on what we have seen on Toji and Hanami. The only reason he didn’t use it in Shibuya was because of the civilian casualties it would lead to, but fans will see it at a higher output than even 100 percent, hopefully in season 3 or 4, when he and Sukuna finally begin their long-awaited fight. The attack quickly became one of anime’s most iconic despite its low usage, and it will surely be even cooler when the move makes its appearance again soon.