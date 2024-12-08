Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Why the Culling Game Changes Everything

With no official release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, fans are left eagerly awaiting updates. A brief teaser was released in December 2023, but no further details have been revealed. Though not officially confirmed, it has been speculated that the delay in season 3’s release could be due to Studio MAPPA’s focus on producing the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man movie. As a result, the studio’s workload might leave fans waiting for a release date confirmation of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While anime-only viewers are in suspense, manga readers know that the upcoming Culling Game arc will significantly heighten the danger for the jujutsu sorcerers. This intense battle royale, spanning Chapters 159-221 in the manga, introduces deadly consequences and increases the stakes for everyone involved, from the characters to the world itself. As the sorcerers fight for survival, the arc sets the stage for the most difficult and high-stakes conflicts yet in Jujutsu Kaisen, with far-reaching implications for the story.



Kenjaku Discusses the Culling Game After the Shibuya Incident

After the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuki Tsukumo, a powerful jujutsu sorcerer, faces off with Kenjaku, a villainous cursed sorcerer who has manipulated cursed energy throughout history. Kenjaku seeks to transcend the boundaries between sorcerers and cursed spirits, pushing the world’s relationship with cursed energy into a new and darker direction.

Kenjaku’s first attempt at transcending humanity’s relationship with cursed energy, the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, involved creating cursed beings like Choso and his brothers. However, the plan ultimately failed, as the Death Paintings did not reach the potential Kenjaku had hoped for. Adapting his approach, he then initiated the Culling Game.

What Exactly is the Culling Game?

The Culling Game is a brutal and complex event in Jujutsu Kaisen that involves participants, mostly sorcerers and non-sorcerers who have awakened cursed techniques, being forced into deadly battles. The ultimate goal is to create massive amounts of cursed energy, which Kenjaku plans to use in a ritual that merges the people of Japan with the powerful sorcerer, Master Tengen, in order to evolve humanity.

The Culling Game has several key rules, including the requirement that participants must declare their involvement within 19 days of awakening their cursed technique or face death by having their cursed technique removed. Players score points by killing others, with sorcerers worth five points and non-sorcerers worth one point. The game is designed to continue until a player either dies or reaches a set point, with players potentially altering the rules if they earn enough points.

Impact on Characters and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Dark Future

This game directly impacts characters like Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Megumi Fushiguro, and Tsumiki Fushiguro. They are all involved in the deadly event, with Tsumiki being forced to participate after being awakened. The game’s deadly nature forces the characters to make difficult decisions, pushing them to face the moral and physical challenges of survival. It is also a significant threat to all sorcerers, as failure to kill within 19 days could result in death.

The Culling Game is a brutal event that pushes characters to their moral limits. Kenjaku, through manipulation and long-term planning, seeks to merge Japan’s residents with cursed energy, believing this transformation is necessary for evolution. His ultimate goal is to create a new form of humanity where the boundaries between humans and cursed spirits are blurred. With Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen approaching, the Culling Game will bring severe consequences for the characters, leading to irreversible changes in the world of jujutsu sorcery. Fans can expect a season full of emotional, heart-wrenching moments that explore themes of morality, survival, and sacrifice.