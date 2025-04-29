Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Finally Ends Controversial Gojo vs. Sukuna Debate

The battle of the strongest is the most popular fight in Jujutsu Kaisen, and is even considered one of the best battles in modern Shonen. Gojo, the strongest sorcerer in the modern era, duels against Sukuna, the strongest sorcerer in history. Fans were waiting to witness those two clash against each other since the beginning of the story. Hence, as soon as Gojo is released from the Prison Realm, he gets challenged by the King of Curses. Gojo chooses the date and location of the fight, and it commences in the Final Arc. The fight continues for 15 chapters, and before Gojo died in Chapter 236.

However, Gojo was declared the victor in Chapter 235, but the next chapter begins with his death, confusing the fandom with the sudden plot twist. Not only that, but Gojo dying off-screen only caused more confusion among fans, with most of the questions never being answered in the manga. However, creator Gege Akutami finally sheds light on what exactly went wrong before Gojo’s death. His answer also settles the debate fans had about the fight for several months.

Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Explains Why Gojo Lost Against Sukuna

Osaka, Japan, is currently holding a Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition that features Q&A including answers to some truly burning fan questions, provided by Gege Akutami. One of the questions asks when Sukuna made a Binding Vow to cut down Gojo.

Gege answered, “Sometime after, Kusakabe said he won. The reason he was cut down was also bc he had let his guard down after destroying Mahoraga. By this point, Gojo thought Sukuna no longer had a way to bypass Limitless. Perhaps Gojo, under normal circumstances, would’ve been able to sense it and narrowly avoid fatality.”

Since the Exhibition is only being held in Japan and there’s no official translation provided to global fans, @lightningclare discussed the Q&A on X. Lightning is a famous translator on social media, known for providing clarifications about any confusion or mistranslation related to the series. Additionally, Chapter 236 was also officially translated by Lightning when John Werry, the series’ translator, was on leave.

The answer Gege provided confirmed that Gojo only lost because he let down his guard. He has been fighting the King of Curses without holding back for much too long, and his last attack exhausted almost all his cursed energy. To make matters worse, Gojo was suffering brain hemorrhage after using the Reverse Cursed Technique several times. If it had been any other time, he would’ve been able to avoid the World Cutting Slash, which is practically undetectable even to his Six Eyes.

Regardless of the outcome of the battle, both sides were pushed to the extreme, with the villain gaining the upper hand thanks to a surprise attack when he was on his last leg. Despite reincarnating in his original form, Sukuna kept suffering the consequences of his fight with Gojo, including being unable to use RCT for a long time. This helped the sorcerers defeat him in a long and difficult fight.

