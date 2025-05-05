Jujutsu Kaisen Counts Down to Its Movie Release With New Gojo & Geto Look

Jujutsu Kaisen’s most beloved duo have graced fans with a new appearance, and with only a bit longer until the release of the movie, this should serve as a way to hype up the premiere. This will be the franchise’s second movie, and although fans have already seen most of the content animated 2 years ago, it might be worth it to experience it in theatres for the best possible experience. There also hasn’t been any content of the series since the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended, so fans might quench their thirst with this until season 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced in last year’s Jump Festa event, the Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – Theatrical Compilation film has been confirmed to premiere on 30th May, 2025. With only a few weeks left until the movie’s release, a new gorgeous illustration of Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, the protagonists of the film, has been unveiled. It depicts Gojo sitting on a chair facing forward and smiling, and Geto sitting on the desk and leaning on Gojo’s chair, with both in front of a yellow background. For fans of the two’s friendship/situationship, this will definitely make them happy.

Gojo and Geto Are Coming to the Big Screen

This movie will be a rerelease of the content that was in the anime’s first half, which covered the Hidden Inventory Arc of the manga. There will be no major additions or changes to the story, but fans can expect better animations and enhancements in production, even though season 2 was a spectacle in animation and visuals. Furthermore, the incredible action sequences and emotionally devastating conflict will be incredible to witness on a large screen and could even prove to be a better experience than watching at home.

The Hidden Inventory Arc is the story’s fifth arc, preceding the Shibuya Incident, which was a major shift in the narrative. It flashed back to Gojo’s teenage years and his life in Jujutsu High, alongside Geto, Shoko, Nanami and others. It also introduced the incredible antagonist, Toji Fushiguro, who almost killed Gojo and Geto, as well as led to the severing of their relationship. Hailed as one of the story’s best arcs, if not the best, the Hidden Inventory is a short but incredibly sweet ride that signalled the story ramping up in pace and quality.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Air?

While this movie might have some anticipation, the real meal is Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and fans are obviously anxious for the anime’s return. Fortunately, the season has made a lot of progress and will come sooner rather than later. There is already a gorgeous key visual of Yuji that was released, and more information, such as release window or even a trailer, is likely to be released after the movie is released. With the action-packed and exciting Culling Games on the way, Jujutsu Kaisen will no doubt return to reclaim its throne as the dominating force that it is.