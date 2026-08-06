Jujutsu Kaisen Drops New Look At The Strongest Sorcerers Ahead of Its Biggest Event

Even two years after the main story’s conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen remains one of the hottest Shonen Jump series. Part of the reason why the fan base is so active is that the franchise keeps returning with new updates and releases. This also includes the anime series since it has yet to fully adapt the story. The exciting Season 3 reached its conclusion in March this year with a major cliffhanger. The latest season not only followed the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, but it also commenced the intense Culling Game. It’s a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku, the mastermind behind the tragic Shibuya Incident.

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Without Satoru Gojo standing in his way, Kenjaku is able to carry out his plans with ease. Since the Season 3 finale leaves several questions unanswered, the animation doesn’t plan on making fans wait longer for the upcoming season. The upcoming Season 4 already shared its first teaser on June 19th, 2026, during MAPPA’s 15th anniversary event. Although fans got a brief glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming season, the teaser doesn’t share details on the release window. Luckily, fans have only a few months left before another major event.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Unveil New Information During Juju Fest in August

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The anime debuted in October 2020, which is why it’s commemorating its 5th anniversary with several exciting surprises. A Juju Fest will be held this year on August 29th and 30th to wrap up the anniversary celebrations. The official website shares a gorgeous new visual to hype up the event. It spotlights the beloved characters from the series, including those who have been introduced in the third season.

The event aims to celebrate the 5 years of anime’s history, including the latest Season 3. Additionally, the voice actors will also be present to play their respective characters on stage. Jujutsu Kaisen is known for having some of the best opening and ending themes, and the artists will be performing live during the upcoming event at K Arena Yokohama. Needless to say, fans are also expecting a major update on the franchise’s future projects and updates, including Season 4.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 May Be Released Sooner Than Expected

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

So far, each season of the anime has taken around three years to be released, which is to be expected from such a high-quality production. MAPPA has poured all its efforts into the animation quality, including stunning visuals and fluid fight choreography. However, things might be different around this time since Season 4 is expected to drop sooner than expected.

The only possible reason is that the manga has already ended, so the studio isn’t planning on making fans wait too long. Additionally, the third season didn’t fully adapt the Culling Game, which is all the more reason the anime is returning to tie up loose ends sooner than expected. While the release window of Season 4 hasn’t been revealed yet, unveiling the teaser less than six months after the latest season’s finale is an encouraging sign.

The third season made fans wait years before even revealing a teaser, which is why Season 4 might even be released next year. Since it will adapt a majority of the Culling Game Arc, we can expect the upcoming season to end on yet another cliffhanger before teasing the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.