Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Just Unleashed the Shinjuku Showdown Fight the Anime’s Been Waiting For

Warning! Massive spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime future to follow! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently gearing up for the beginning of the end as the anime is preparing to return with the second half of the Culling Game arc in the future. But while Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 will be bringing this major tournament to an end when it wraps up, fans are more concerned with what’s supposed to be coming after. Because the Culling Game serves as the opening salvo to a much bigger set of fights that come after.

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Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Culling Game leads directly into the Shinjuku Showdown arc. This is an arc that takes place after Sukuna was able to take control of Megumi Fushiguro’s body, and it’s revealed why he’s been so interested in him all this time. It’s also where Satoru Gojo is freed from the Prison Realm, and the two of them finally have their ultimate clash. Now it’s been brought to life by fyemaj on YouTube together with tons of talented animators, and it’s really going to be hard for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s official anime to top this.

Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Awesomely Animate Gojo va. Sukuna

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The Shinjuku Showdown arc is a major one for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s original manga as it finally pays off the tease of seeing how the strongest Curse in history stacks up against the strongest Sorcerer of the modern day. This comes after Gojo had been sealed during the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game arcs as well, so fans were especially eager for him to return to action and see him at his full strength. It’s certainly the biggest fight in the series overall, so you can’t really blame fans for wanting to see it animated this quickly.

This is also the penultimate fight of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story, and it leads directly into the final fight for the series overall. It’s why fans can’t wait to see this fight come to the anime as it brings it all one step closer to an end, but it’s likely going to be a while before the Shinjuku Showdown gets its official anime debut. Especially because as of the time of this writing, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has even yet to confirm a release window or date for its launch.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shinjuku Showdown Get an Official Anime?

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time, and that means we won’t get the Shinjuku Showdown anime adaptation until sometime after that. If the next season hits next year, then we could see a Shinjuku Showdown anime in 2028 or 2029 to follow. And that’s a path it might take if the arc is done with a full TV anime season. It might instead take this fight to theaters considering the arc is just this fight pretty much.

Jujutsu Kaisen has taken its important stories to theaters, and we’ve seen an increase of anime franchises heading to theaters for important arcs of their stories in the wake of Demon Slayer’s massive success in theaters. There’s a chance the Shinjuku Showdown gets the movie treatment, and it would deserve such a thing since it’s the biggest fight in the series overall. If that’s the case, we might even be looking at a potential 2030 launch for it.

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