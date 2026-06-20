3 Details You Probably Missed in the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Teaser

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 made waves during its run in Winter 2026, and following its conclusion, Season 4 of the anime was immediately announced. Since then, fans have naturally been expecting news about the installment, though no one expected anything so soon. The excitement came from a recent event held by the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen. On June 19, MAPPA held an event to celebrate the studio’s 15th anniversary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the strongest panels at the event was dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen, one of MAPPA’s major IPs, and as fans had hoped, a Season 4 teaser was unveiled. The new teaser hints at many new elements, including major fights, while highlighting prominent characters such as Hikaru, Maki, Yuki, and Choso battling the villains. However, there are also many details in the teaser that are not apparent at first glance. We have analyzed three hidden details that hint at major lore upgrades, including a surprising fight.

3) Kenjaku’s Mysterious Meeting With the U.S.A

Image courtesy of MAPPA

At this point, it has become clear that Kenjaku is the main villain of the series, as he is the orchestrator of the Culling Game. The new season is expected to provide more information on him and his objectives, and the new trailer does add many details. While some details, such as Kenjaku adding a rule to stop the Culling Game and even getting involved in the fight with Yuta and Choso, are apparent, there is one more hidden detail that is not immediately noticeable.

For a brief moment, the trailer features Kenjaku in a room surrounded by what appears to be an official military group, suggesting that he has arrived in the U.S. No reason has been revealed for why he might be in the United States, though it is clear that it is related to the Culling Game. Since Kenjaku’s objective is to add more cursed energy, perhaps he is getting the Americans involved in the incident to amplify its effects. While the details are still unclear, this hidden detail suggests that the next season is going to be even more diverse.

2) Sukuna’s Plan Will Finally Be Revealed

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Sukuna is the secondary villain of the series, and at times, he has appeared to be an even greater threat than Kenjaku. Considering how cunning Sukuna is, it is clear that he has been planning his return, as was evident in the first and second seasons, where he plotted something involving Yuji. This is also what the teaser for the fourth season reveals, with Sukuna stating his plan to take over Yuji.

It seems that whatever his plan to take over Yuji entails will be unveiled in the second part of the season. On a deeper look, this teaser hints that much more lore surrounding the villains will be revealed, and it doesn’t stop there, as it appears that Sukuna will also take part in the action, as suggested by a final detail.

1) Megumi vs. Yuji (Sukuna)

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Speaking of Sukuna unveiling his plan, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has always emphasized that Sukuna is intrigued by Megumi, something that became more than apparent in the second season, with Yuji doing his best to stay away from Megumi out of fear of Sukuna’s plans. The teaser may have hinted that Sukuna’s plan will succeed, as it hides a detail in which Megumi prepares to fight, and in his reflection, it is clear that either Yuji or Sukuna has taken over him.

If anything, this has highlighted that there is going to be a fight between Yuji and Megumi in a classic showdown between the two main protagonists of the series. It will be fascinating to see what this confrontation is going to be about. The teaser includes many fascinating confirmations about what is going to occur in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4; however, these details only double the layers and add even more excitement.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!