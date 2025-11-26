Jujutsu Kaisen Has an Exciting Surprise For Fans Ahead of Season 3, But There’s a Catch

The highly anticipated Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen is all set for its debut in January 2026 as part of the Winter anime lineup. However, before the season began airing, MAPPA released the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film, which features a compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of the upcoming season. The film hit Japanese theatres on November 7th, 2025, before making its international debut. After the massive success of the film, the official website of the anime confirms an exciting surprise for fans who will watch the film in the theaters. However, the offer is limited to Japan, and there’s no confirmation of global fans getting any special gifts. The gift includes a 24-page booklet featuring the events that led to the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Another crucial feature in the booklet will be interviews with the voice actors of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki) and Kenjaku/Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai). Additionally, there will be a bunch of materials, including original drawings, gengas, character designs, color scripts, and art settings of the Culling Game Arc. The bonus items apply to the standard, IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D versions, and the numbers will vary according to the theaters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Will Feature the Aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The Shibuya Incident is by far the most brutal arc in the anime, and things will only keep going downhill from here on out. Kenjaku finally puts his plan in motion and traps Satoru Gojo inside the Prison Realm while the Disaster Curses unleash chaos in Shibuya, killing countless people for no reason. The sorcerers who were on standby were forced into action after Gojo’s disappearance, as both sides suffered massive casualties during the brutal battle. Before the Culling Game, the anime will cover the Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs, which will highlight the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Itadori’s Extermination Arc will be adapted within the first two episodes of Season 3, f

eaturing the intense fight between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori. The anime will reveal the true intentions behind Yuta’s promise to the elders as he targets Yuji for injuring Toge Inumaki. Additionally, the Perfect Preparation Arc will give Maki Zenin the much-needed spotlight as she confronts the Zenin Clan. The entire Jujutsu society is in chaos and has undergone major changes since the Shibuya Incident.

While all this is happening, Gojo is still trapped inside the Prison Realm, and his students continue to look for a way to free him. Meanwhile, the Culling Game Arc will reveal the true extent of Kenjaku’s plans and will be released in two parts. You can catch up with the first two seasons and the prequel film of the anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the latest film will premiere in the U.S. on December 5th, 2025, so don’t forget to grab tickets at your nearest theaters.

