Jujutsu Kaisen Star Teases Epic Gojo Moment in Season 3

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The latest Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution film has been a major blockbuster hit, which further grows anticipation among fans for the upcoming Season 3. The film features a recap of the Shibuya Incident Arc as well as the first two episodes of the upcoming season, which unveil the truth behind Yuta Okkotsu’s arrival. Season 3 is expected to air in two parts, adapting Itadori’s Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and the Culling Game Arcs. While the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, the third season is expected to adapt the entire Culling Game Arc, which is expected to end on a major cliffhanger.

The season will feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc as Satoru Gojo’s students and the rest of the sorcerers try to figure out a way to free him from the Prison Realm. He played into the hands of the villain during the battle and ended up getting trapped inside a Special Grade object. The situation in Shibuya went from bad to worse after Gojo was out of the picture. The sorcerers, who were on standby, were forced to fight the villains, who were clearly multiple times stronger. The upcoming season will unveil Satoru Gojo’s fate, and his English voice actor, Kaiji Tang, can’t wait for an exciting moment.

Gojo’s Voice Actor Teases a Major Moment Coming to Jujutsu Kaisen

According to ScreenRant, during this year’s Anime Pasadena, an annual anime and pop culture convention, Tang shared his excitement over Jujutsu Kaisen’s future. Without spoiling anything, he said, “I can’t say much without giving things away. But I’ll just say this: I’ve been waiting for that moment for years.”

Tang also hyped the scene, “When it finally happens, it’s going to be huge — emotional, intense, and maybe even divisive. People are definitely going to feel things. That’s all I can safely say.”

2023 was a phenomenal year for Satoru Gojo, who stole all the spotlight during the anime’s first cour, which adapted a flashback arc centering around his high school years along with Suguru Geto and Shoko Ieiri. Additionally, the series featured several exciting moments revolving around him before he was trapped inside the Prison Realm. Not only that, but the manga also didn’t fail to give him the attention he needed as he broke free from the Prison Realm and fought Sukuna in a death match. Their battle went on for months, keeping fans on the edge of their seats, before reaching a tragic conclusion.

Gojo won’t be a major part of the third season, but he will make brief appearances through flashbacks or possibly anime-original scenes. As for the scene Tang is hyped about, we can only guess it’s something that will happen when he escapes the Prison Realm or after that. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is currently showing in theaters, so don’t forget to grab your tickets now. Season 3 will be released on January 8th, 2026, and is expected to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix, where you can catch up with the previous seasons.

