3 Things Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Does Better Than The Original

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Exactly one year after the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, creator Gege Akutami returned with a sequel series titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the series takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, when 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same powers as Jujutsu sorcerers, entered Japan as refugees. The Jujutsu society has gone through major changes over the decades, as it continues to deal with the threat of the curses, and curse users still linger in the shadows. The story begins with the death of Yuta Okkotsu, who lost all his energy not long after his wife, Maki Zenin, died.

Their grandchildren, Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, who were briefly introduced in the original story’s epilogue, are now teenagers and working as Jujutsu sorcerers. They team up to investigate the case of missing children and join hands with Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, a Simurian, who is working incognito with the sorcerers as an inspector. As the story continues, the manga focuses on both sides trying to avoid a conflict and find ways to coexist in peace. While the original story definitely has more build-up than Modulo, the latter does these three things a lot better.

3) The Sequel’s Characters Have More Depth So Far

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is focusing a lot on the characters’ depth, their personal struggles, backstories, their dynamics, interactions, and everything else from the beginning. The manga has only released 12 chapters so far, and yet, instead of focusing primarily on the fights, the series continues to spotlight the characters. It’s much easier to connect with these characters from the start, as readers can’t help but root for them as they each try to find a place in the world.

2) The Central Plot Is More Defined

This has more to do with the fact that Modulo will have a much shorter run than the original. The sequel series is expected to run for only six months and release three volumes, which is why Akutami decided to have a more defined plot from the beginning. The main story didn’t have a clear direction in the beginning since a lot of things, including Yuji’s death in the second arc of the manga, were done on a whim when the manga was in danger of getting axed. Compared to before, when Akutami had to rely on hype moments to save his series, he has a much clearer idea of how to proceed with the sequel’s plot.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Is Expanding on the World-Building

The original story already laid out the foundation for the sequel, giving Akutami the perfect opportunity to expand on the world-building. Fans are learning that cursed energy isn’t limited to humans, but there’s an entire race of aliens who can wield such powers. It also hints at the story exploring the origin of such abilities, which was completely ignored in the main story. Furthermore, the aliens’ homeland, their culture, and their civilization are being focused on, allowing the readers to explore more about the vast world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

