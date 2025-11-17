Two Years Ago, Jujutsu Kaisen Released the Best Fight in Modern Shonen Despite the Controversy

2023 was a generational year for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, not just because of the exciting battle of the strongest in the manga, but also the rising popularity of the franchise thanks to the anime’s Season 2. The second season was divided into two cours, with the first one covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc within the first five episodes while the rest of the season adapted the Shibuya Incident Arc. The story gets way more intense after Kenjaku puts his plan into motion and decides to trap Satoru Gojo within the Prison Realm. He unleashes chaos on one of the busiest wards in Tokyo, and this was just the initial stage of his plan. The situation went from bad to worse after Gojo was sealed, compelling the sorcerers who were on standby to take action.

Naturally, they proved too weak against the disaster curses, and the casualties were astounding. All this while, Jogo forcefully fed ten Sukuna fingers to Yuji, allowing the King of Curses to take control over his vessel’s body for a brief period of time. This small window was more than enough for the villain to cause destruction on a massive scale. Season 2 Episode 17 featured the highly anticipated Sukuna vs. Mahoraga, and the adaptation didn’t disappoint at all. The episode was released on November 16th, 2023, so it’s been two years ever since, and yet no other modern Shonen fight even comes close to this.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sukuna vs. Mahoraga Changed the Story Forever

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

After getting control over Yuji’s body, Sukuna was finally able to let loose in a while, and the first thing he did was terrorize those around him. However, he is finally alerted when he senses Megumi Fushiguro is in danger. The series already hinted that the villain has major plans for the young sorcerer, and for that, he needs Megumi alive. The only way to keep the young sorcerer safe is by defeating Mahoraga, the most powerful Shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique that no one in history has been able to tame.

However, the King of Curses, who now has the power of 15 fingers, is easily able to subdue the Shikigami. Sukuna even tested Mahoraga’s limits and forced it to adapt to certain techniques before taking it down. The episode included some of the most renowned animators in the industry, including Vincent Chansard, Hakuyu Go, Kazuto Arai, and many more. At the time, MAPPA was in the middle of a major controversy regarding the production meltdown.

Despite this, the animation staff delivered a wonderfully animated episode with some of the best fight choreography of all time. The striking visuals and fluid animation keep you on the edge of your seat, compelling you to want more. The fight ended after Sukuna unleashed a powerful attack on Mahoraga that destroyed a major part of Shibuya, killing thousands in the process. This fight isn’t just for hype, but it serves a crucial purpose in the final arc of the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Animation Staff Created This Phenomenal Episode Despite the Production Meltdown

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Controversies surrounding the studios being understaffed as well as the animators being overworked and underpaid, aren’t new in the Japanese anime industry. The issue has been even more prevalent with the rising popularity of the anime industry across the globe. MAPPA is one such studio that’s often in the middle of these controversies since it’s often in the spotlight for being one of the biggest animation studios in Japan. Fan outrage was through the roof after seeing animators share negative posts on social media, as viewers demanded a healthy work-life balance for the artists who put a lot of effort into delivering the best possible adaptation of the manga.

The production meltdown wasn’t that much of an issue during the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc, but the situation completely turned during the Shibuya Incident Arc. The episodes were often completed at the last minute, since some of the preview stills, which were supposed to be revealed a day before the episode’s release, were delayed by a few hours.

Nonetheless, despite the challenges, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 managed to become one of the best anime of 2025, winning several awards at the Crunchyroll Awards 2024. Season 2 Episode 17 was created under such circumstances, and yet, it’s still unmatched in terms of fighting sequences. The upcoming Season 3 has even higher expectations, and while the possibility of the studio facing production issues is high, MAPPA has many hardworking and passionate animators who will make the season worth our while.



