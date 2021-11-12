Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Reveals Higuruma’s Secret Power

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed the secret ability Hiromi Higuruma has up his sleeve with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! After spending a few days getting ready, Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have officially entered a colony to take part in the Culling Game. The two of them were surprisingly separated once they had entered the game, and they were sent on some very different paths as Yuji was the only one who correctly came face to face with Higuruma, one of the fighters they were targeting in order to plead with them to use their 100 points for a good cause.

After Yuji and Higuruma came face to face in the previous chapter and kicked off their conflict, the newest chapter of the series revealed just how complicated of a fighter Higuruma is. Not only has his real skill as a lawyer influenced how he approaches fights, but his technique is even sneakier than that as it takes away the Cursed Technique control from anyone it deems guilty. So no matter how strong Yuji is on his own, he might not be ready to completely handle what else Higuruma could also have up his sleeves.

Chapter 164 of the series kicks off the fight between Yuji and Higuruma, and Higuruma quickly activates his Domain Expansion. It was revealed that it wasn’t the domain itself that was the real combat problem (as it is one of the few domains that did not evolve with a single killer attack in mind), but after Yuji was deemed “Guilty” by the Deadly Sentencing’s Judgeman, it was revealed in the chapter’s final moments that Yuji no longer has confrol over his cursed energy.

This means while he was able to defend himself from Higuruma’s first few attacks (which involves increasing his gavel to larger sizes), he’s been given a major handicap as Judgeman’s “Confiscation” judgment has taken away Yuji’s power. It’s yet to be revealed if his cursed energy has been taken, or if it’s control of it that Yuji now lacks, but what is clear is that Yuji might not be coming out of this fight unscathed and could have a huge opponent for the rest of the Culling Game.

