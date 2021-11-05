Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuji’s Next Culling Game Fight

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Yuji Itadori’s next major Culing Game clash with the cliffhanger from its latest chapter! Gege Akutami’s original manga series is now making its way through the Culling Game, but Yuji and Megumi have been separated and are now on their own paths in an attempt to get to Hiromi Higuruma and ask him to use his 100 points to create a new rule that would allow Megumi’s sister Tsumiki to escape before she’s forced to participate in the game. But our last look at the both of them teased that a trap would be heading one of their ways.

Both Yuji and Megumi had come face to face with new supposed allies who promised to be able to take them to Higuruma, and while both allies had looked suspicious, it’s revealed that only Yuji’s new ally Rin Amai was the one who actually knew where Higuruma was. Taking Yuji to Higuruma’s location as the newest chapter of the series comes to an end, it’s quickly revealed that Higuruma not only has no desire to listen to Yuji’s please but is setting out to kill him next.

Chapter 163 of the series sees Rin taking Yuji to a theater where Higuruma is known to hang out, but he suddenly apologizes when Yuji goes into it. We soon see why as Higuruma looks immediately odd and threatening when it’s revealed that he’s been sitting in a bathtub in the middle of a stage. Yuji tries to talk to him about potentially using his 100 points, but Higuruma continues to change the subject and dodges Yuji’s intent and questions with each chance.

Yuji senses something is off, but Yuji figures out that he’s someone whose powers had awakened within the Shibuya Incident so also guesses that he’s a fighter who could be reasoned with instead of one of the reincarnated sorcerers. But Higuruma turns down Yuji’s request to use his 100 points for a rule that could save someone from the game because of his own belief that the Culling Game brings out its own kind of justice, and soon Yuji knows the two will have to battle.

As the chapter comes to an end, the two of them are now gearing up for the fight with Higuruma clearly moving with the killer intent of someone who has killed enough to gain more than 100 points. But what do you think of this coming fight between Yuji and Higuruma? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!