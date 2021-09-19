Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuji’s First Culling Game Target

Jujutsu Kaisen has chosen to highlight the first of Yuji Itadori’s new targets for the Culling Game with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami’s original manga series! Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro might have been biding their time before Megumi’s sister Tsumiki had to be forced to enter the Culling Game, but small updates from prior chapters have revealed that some players have already dived completely into the deadly tournament. With the previous chapter of the series officially entering Yuji into the Culling Game as well, now it’s time to truly take on some of these players in the coming chapters.

The previous entry revealed that Yuji and Megumi’s new plan to save Tsumiki involves going to one of the current two players to have enough points at their disposal to create a new rule, and ask them to use that rule to save Tsumiki. One of these potential players is Hiromi Higuruma, and the newest chapter of the series gives fans a full look at this player’s complicated backstory and explores how asking him for help might not be as easy as Yuji and Megumi have been naively hoping.

Chapter 159 of the series explores Hiromi Higuruma, a lawyer who has a habit of defending suspects in cases that seem like they are stacked against them. Although many cases immediately get a guilty verdict, Higuruma tended to see the flaws in each prosecution and try and look in the defendant’s favor while doing his best to get an innocent verdict. But he continued to wear down against the system as even though he tried his best, he would get nothing but hostility in return from the courts and his clients as well.

Even when getting one of his clients and innocent verdict in a second trial, it was then he realized just how much the system had stacked against his client that had been branded as guilty from the start regardless of his circumstances. This strive for justice in a crooked system seems to have fueled his Cursed Technique as well as the end of the chapter sees Higuruma declaring that one of his trials is not over. With the use of his gavel (and summoning a spirit to his side), an ominous retrial begins.

This means that while complicated, there’s just a slight bit within Higuruma that could be appealed to. We’ll see whether or not that’s really the case in future chapters, however, as Yuji eventually comes across him in the Culling Game. What did you think of Higuruma’s full introduction? Do you think he’ll help Yuji and Megumi too? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!