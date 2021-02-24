Jujutsu Kaisen Draws Laughs with Demonic Low-Cost Cosplay

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the hottest shows on television right now, and that means netizens are joining its fandom by the hour. As the show heads to its season one finale, all eyes are on Yuji Itadori as well as his nemeses. Not long ago, fans were treated to an epic fight that put Yuji's skills to the test. And now, one famous fan has given Yuji's top enemy a low-cost makeover that we can never unsee.

Over on Instagram, fans were blown away when LowCostCosplay hit them up with a special look. The cosplay decided to make Hanami a true threat in the real world, but they first had to bring him to life. Of course, the cosplayer was on a budget as usual, and the Internet star felt he could do the job with a bit of fried chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

And yes, you read that right. This low-cost Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has brought the epic demon to life, and it does so with a generous helping of fried chicken wings.

As you can see above, the cosplay begins easily enough. The fan grabs a pair of chicken wings before getting to work. A can of white hair color gives the cosplay a stark look, and it matches with costume makeup to match Hamani. A bit of eyeliner brings together the distinct lines found on the demon's face. And if you are wondering where the chicken wings fit in, well - just check his eyes.

Clearly, the LowCostCosplay account has leveled up with this look, and fans are loving it. Jujutsu Kaisen has given the viral cosplayer tons to work with in season one, so fans know the show will only give more once season two comes along.

What do you think of this latest low-cost cosplay? Does it do Jujutsu Kaisen justice? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.