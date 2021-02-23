You Should Check Out Jujutsu Kaisen's Prequel

✖

You should really make time to check out the prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen! Before series creator Gege Akutami officially began his run with Jujutsu Kaisen in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, he instead released a far shorter story in the pages of Jump GIGA back in 2017. This series, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, was a short four chapter limited series that proved to be such a huge hit with fans that Akutami returned with a full serialization of the now popular Jujutsu Kaisen a year later. But why should you go back and check out how it all began?

Not only does Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School (which has been collected and officially released in English as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 by Viz Media) show how some of the rougher ideas eventually came to full fruition later in the main series, but it's completely in canon with the main series. The events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 have indeed taken place, and they are starting to come back to relevance once more with the newest arc of the manga.

(Photo: Shueisha)

In fact, fans who are checking out the currently running anime series have already been introduced to the prequel series through small hints. One tease saw Satoru Gojo recognizing Yuta Okkotsu (who is the main character of the prequel series) as a strong enough student to match his own strength, and another revealed that Yuta had a stellar performance in a previous Kyoto Goodwill Event.

As for Yuta himself, he was introduced through very much the same terrible circumstances as Yuji. Through a traumatic event, Yuta ends up having a super powerful cursed spirit attached to himself. But while Yuji Itadori in the main series was gifted with tons of physical strength, Yuta was gifted with an immense wealth of natural cursed energy. It's why he was on everyone's radar so early on.

It's a compelling look at some of the characters we meet later such as Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda as well so if you wanted to see these characters with a different dynamic then the prequel scratches that itch. It's also a condensed story filled with Gege Akutami's great sense for action, character, and design that you can fill up on before the next new fix of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime or manga.

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for yourselves, you can do so here with Viz Media's Shonen Jump library. There's a physical edition as well, but it's likely hard to find given the popularity of the series right now! But what do you think? Have you already checked out the Jujutsu Kaisen prequel? If so, what did you think? Excited to see how it ties into the main series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!