Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Sets Up Yuji's Biggest Fight Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for Yuji Itadori's biggest fight yet with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter! With the Shibuya Incident now over, Yuji is far from getting time to relax as he has headed out into the greater Tokyo in order to take down as many of the unleashed cursed spirits as he can. Due to all of the chaos resulting from the incident, and Sukuna's role in it all, Yuji now has a huge target on his back going forward. But it seems that ominous tease is already coming to roost with the newest chapter of the series.

A previous cliffhanger saw the main character of the prequel series, Yuta Okkotsu, make his grand return to the franchise. But unfortunately, he was assigned to be the one to carry out Yuji Itadori's execution as part of the fallout of the Shibuya Incident. As the newest chapter of the series comes to an end, Yuta has come face to face with Yuji as the fight creeps closer than ever.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 139 of the series picks up from the events of Chapter 138 that saw Yuji and Choso forming an unlikely tag team as the two of them head out into Tokyo to take down as many of Geto's released cursed spirits as possible. But that wasn't the only major move to pick up from as Naoya Zenin, is bearing a major grudge against Megumi Fushigoro and thus vowed to kill Sukuna's vessel and Megumi in the same blow.

This comes to fruition as Naoya appears in front of Yuji and Choso and begins to fight the two of them. Naoya tells Yuji his execution is back on, but before Naoya can truly get into the fight with the two of them all three fighters are suddenly overcome with a huge pressure. Yuji mistakes it for Satoru Gojo at first, but then realizes it's a much "creepier" feeling. It's soon revealed that this was because Yuta Okkotsu has arrived.

The chapter comes to an end as Yuji, Choso, and Naoya look over at Yuta as he's surprised to see Yuji isn't alone. Given how strong Yuta was shown to be in the prequel series, and how strong he has maintained himself, this is going to be Yuji's toughest fight yet even after the Shibuya Incident put him through the ringer.

