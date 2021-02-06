Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Loved Seeing Maki's Show of Strength in Newest Episode
Jujutsu Kaisen fans are loving Maki's showcase of strength with the newest episode of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is now well into the Kyoto Goodwill Event, and the first few episodes of the season have shown just what the fighters from the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech sister school are capable of. But as we have seen in the latest string of episodes, the Tokyo fighters have some tricks up their own sleeves as well as the fighters we have yet to see in action have been showing off their moves. The newest episode of the series shifted the focus to the Zenin family.
While previous episodes have hinted at Maki and Mai's Zenin family situation, Episode 17 of the series finally gave us a full look at their complicated past. It turns out that while Maki does not have any cursed energy ability of her own, as a result of a mysterious pact, she has gotten some enhanced super human levels of strength along the same lines as Yuji Itadori.
But her skills are far more precise as she tries to become a high grade sorcerer despite her Zenin family's protests. This means she's become strong and skilled in her own right, and fans loved seeing those skills in action against two Kyoto opponents in the episode.
Just Look at Those Skills
Maki catching the bullet pic.twitter.com/yifTgBvGOz— shiro @ missing Gojo Satoru (@kaikaikitan) February 5, 2021
What a Badass!
THIS SCENE RIGHT HERE!! Maki is such a badass 😍🔥 #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻 pic.twitter.com/5tiHOUXCa8— Edible ❣️ (@hoesweremad) February 5, 2021
It Was Maki's Episode All Right
this was maki’s episode pic.twitter.com/ZN3whNaEpp— gio 🥮 (@gioeiel) February 5, 2021
Take a Moment...
Can we take a moment to appreciate how amazing Maki is 💯💕#JujustuKaisen pic.twitter.com/3cA8q6D8tR— Karma (@___Mikasaa) February 5, 2021
All the Proof You Need!
nobara literally telling us she loves maki what more proof do you need pic.twitter.com/t45VihbBfX— MEGUMI FUSHIGURO STAN FIRST HUMAN SECOND (@Riyalise) February 5, 2021
There's Some Hidden Meanings in Those Names!
Their names shows their personalities.
真希 (Maki) = Hope
真依 (Mai) = Depend
Maki has hope to overcome her situation.
Mai is depending on her big sister.
Their names are meaningful!!#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/5G6CiSvEzh— Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) February 5, 2021
The Power of These Siblings!
GOD I LOVE MAKI AND MAI SO MUCH, THE POWER THEY HOLD #呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen #JJK pic.twitter.com/BshQ4mDLkC— trisha ☻ (@MEG1MI) February 5, 2021
All of Maki's Scenes Were Slick
How Ken Yamamoto orchestrates the rhythm of an action scene playing around with timing and the viewers expectations of when the next blow is gonna hit, is nothing short of amazing (and incredibly fitting since that it's probably how it feels to face Maki's unpredictability) pic.twitter.com/LsfeByPydj— S(p)am (@Spammuele) February 5, 2021
Great All Around!
The new jjk episode was crazy. Love seeing Maki and Nobara kicking ass and the animation was crazy good. pic.twitter.com/Pg6MuODcNK— Astas black divider (cr:bleach, gangsta) (@Astas_divider) February 5, 2021
Justice Was Served
I WAS SO EXCITED ABOUT MAKI'S FIGHTS, IT'S SO COOL TO SEE THAT THE ANIMATORS HAVE DONE THEM JUSTICE
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/LLB7bhYUnS— ayti (@sugurugetowo) February 5, 2021