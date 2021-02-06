Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Loved Seeing Maki's Show of Strength in Newest Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are loving Maki's showcase of strength with the newest episode of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is now well into the Kyoto Goodwill Event, and the first few episodes of the season have shown just what the fighters from the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech sister school are capable of. But as we have seen in the latest string of episodes, the Tokyo fighters have some tricks up their own sleeves as well as the fighters we have yet to see in action have been showing off their moves. The newest episode of the series shifted the focus to the Zenin family.

While previous episodes have hinted at Maki and Mai's Zenin family situation, Episode 17 of the series finally gave us a full look at their complicated past. It turns out that while Maki does not have any cursed energy ability of her own, as a result of a mysterious pact, she has gotten some enhanced super human levels of strength along the same lines as Yuji Itadori.

But her skills are far more precise as she tries to become a high grade sorcerer despite her Zenin family's protests. This means she's become strong and skilled in her own right, and fans loved seeing those skills in action against two Kyoto opponents in the episode.

Read on to see what Jujutsu Kaisen fans are saying about Maki's fights in the newest episode, and let us know what you think? Did you enjoy seeing what Maki could do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!