Jujutsu Kaisen Gives Panda a Powerful New Form

Jujutsu Kaisen has given Panda a powerful new form with the latest episode of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen's inaugural season is currently in the starting moments of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, and the second half of the first season has brought the Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu Tech schools to blows with one another. While Yuji and Todo's clash had been the primary focus of the first few moments of the event so far, the newest episode of the series brought the mysterious Panda to the spotlight against a rather unique opponent befitting this unusual Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Panda had been a curious point of interest among Jujutsu Kaisen fans ever since it made a big impression during the anime's first opening theme sequence, and Episode 16 of the series not only reveals the most about Panda's past and composition in the series to date but also reveals a powerful new form at his disposal that completely changes how his body operates in fights: Gorilla Mode.

Gorilla Panda Mode was too strong! Makoto Nakazono’s direction and storyboarding was really nice; allowing characters to show a ton of acrobatic movements while also displaying their killer instincts.🐼🦍 #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/xuNnkrM3Ao — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 29, 2021

As Panda begins his fight against Mechamaru of the Kyoto team, we get an explanation as to what Panda actually is. Not only is it further emphasized that he is a "Cursed Corpse," but it's revealed this only means it's an inanimate object that can operate independently thanks to curses stored inside of it. Panda was actually created by Principal Masamichi Yaga, a master of this kind of creation, and thus is a special Cursed Corpse all on its own.

Making matters cooler is the fact that Panda houses three different cores inside of it that Panda refers to at his "brother and sister." While the sister is kept a mystery, it's soon revealed that his brother's core is that of a Gorilla that transforms Panda's body into "Gorilla Mode." This gives Panda stronger and faster attacks than Panda's usual mode has and it's clear it will be an advantage moving forward. Panda's a mutated kind of Cursed Corpse, so it's likely we'll see how that further plays into his time as a Jujutsu Sorcerer as the series continues.

